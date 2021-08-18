$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 6,110,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.