$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.16. 21,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

