$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. 492,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

