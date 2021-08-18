$201.71 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $201.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.70 million to $950.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $995.34 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $2,729,836. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PETQ traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 795,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,787. The company has a market cap of $718.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

