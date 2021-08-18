2,055 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,157,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,716,000 after acquiring an additional 334,627 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.1% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

