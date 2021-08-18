23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 3%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.94 and last traded at 8.00. Approximately 11,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,429,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.25.

ME has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 9.87.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $14,321,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

