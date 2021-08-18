2,455 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 55,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in D.R. Horton by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 108,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

