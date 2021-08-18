270,624 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aegon by 12,828.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aegon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEG. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

