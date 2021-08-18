27,910 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

