2,854 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.