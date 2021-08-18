2key.network Price Reaches $0.0200 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $822,547.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,647,698 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

