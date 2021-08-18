$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $3.01. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $12.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Shares of ESS opened at $318.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

