30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.90 million during the quarter.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.