30,555 Shares in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HumanCo Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMCO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,169,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

