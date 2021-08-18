35,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,716,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,223,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $919,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 327,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

