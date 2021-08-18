3,699 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $744,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40.

