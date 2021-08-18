3,699 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $744,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.