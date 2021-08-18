$42.00 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce $42.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $137.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $151.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 865,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,561. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

