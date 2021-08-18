4,646 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $471.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

