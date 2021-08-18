59,500 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 7,586,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,079. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

