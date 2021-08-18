596 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE opened at $376.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.47. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $189.38 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

