602 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

