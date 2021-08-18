$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post $62.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.01 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM remained flat at $$29.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $941.26 million, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.