638 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

DFAT stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29.

