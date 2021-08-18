7,399 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 491,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,723. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

