$93.55 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $93.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $387.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $393.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.50 million, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $382.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 185,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

