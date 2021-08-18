A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.08

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 642954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.