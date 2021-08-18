Aaron Hodari Purchases 9,000 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Stock

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 86.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMTX shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

