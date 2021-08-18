Aave Price Reaches $377.82 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.90 billion and approximately $486.89 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,960,194 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

