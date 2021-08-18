Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

ABEO stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

