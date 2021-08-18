Abyss Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $284,678.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.