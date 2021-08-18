Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Shares Down 1.7%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBAU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,980,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,098,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

