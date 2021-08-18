Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,845. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

