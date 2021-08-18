Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADMG stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group
