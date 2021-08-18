Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADMG stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group alerts:

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, through its interest in Shenzhen Dingshang Technology Co, Ltd., provides a set of digital implementation plans for exhibition center display projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Shenzhen, the Peoples' Republic of China.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.