Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

AHEXY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.36.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

