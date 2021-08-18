AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.