Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,075. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.