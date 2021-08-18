Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,519,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,009,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

