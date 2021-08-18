AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 221,505 shares.The stock last traded at $35.49 and had previously closed at $36.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

