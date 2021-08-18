Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,580 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

