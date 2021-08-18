Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $474,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

