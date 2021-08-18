Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Acquires $48,384.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Alspaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60.

AGLE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,789. The company has a market cap of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 103,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

