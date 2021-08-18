aelf Reaches Market Cap of $150.46 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $150.46 million and $19.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00164924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.56 or 0.00856490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047965 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

