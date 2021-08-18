AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 182,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $39.98.
AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
About AeroCentury
AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.
