AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $695,800.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $695,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. 108,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,317. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 158.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

