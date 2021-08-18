Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. 2,540,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,690. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

