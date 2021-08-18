Aflac Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 37,852 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,459% compared to the typical daily volume of 396 put options.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.