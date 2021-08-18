Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $165.36.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

