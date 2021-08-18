AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $17.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 4,656,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,856. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

