Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AGFY traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

