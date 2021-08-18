Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Up 5.3%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66. 986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 714,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGFY. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

